Spokane SWAT responding to suspect refusing to leave Spokane Valley residence

According to Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory, the suspect has refused to leave the residence and SWAT teams are on scene.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's deputies and SWAT teams are responding to a suspect who refuses to leave a home after a minor injury collision on Friday evening.

According to Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory, deputies responded to a minor injury collision in the Bowdish Street and 32nd Avenue area at about 2:20 p.m. on Friday. While en route and at the scene, deputies were advised by multiple people that a driver allegedly fled and may be trying to break into residences.

Deputies then found a residence at 27th Avenue and Bates Street with an open door and contacted the homeowner, who said no one should be at the residence, according to Gregory. He said deputies then formed a perimeter and gave commands for the suspect to leave to no avail.

SWAT teams then responded after deputies received information that the suspect may allegedly be armed, Gregory said. He added that the homeowner gave police permission to enter the home in addition to obtaining a warrant.

The suspect still hasn't surrendered as of 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated further.