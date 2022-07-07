Suspect in October shooting arrested in Spokane Valley

26-year-old Christopher Huntsinger was arrested in Spokane Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 26-year-old shooting suspect was arrested in Spokane Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Spokane Valley Investigative Unite (SVIU) learned that 26-year-old Christopher Huntsinger, a wanted shooting suspect, was possibly at a residence near East Eastwood Avenue.

Police said Huntsinger was wanted for a shooting that occurred in October 2021 near Sprague Avenue and Adams Road. Reports state callers heard gunshots and cars leaving the area. Approximately 10 minutes after officers arrived to the scene, MultiCare Valley Hospital called and said a man arrived with a gunshot wound.

The victim was dropped off by a male who fled the area, according to police. He was seriously injured but was later released from the hospital and is currently recovering.

A major crimes detective developed probable cause in July to arrest and charge Huntsinger in relation to the shooting. The detective learned Huntsinger was a convicted felon and was therefore prohibited from owning a gun.

SVIU detectives learned where Huntsinger was and established a perimeter around the area. SWAT Team and Negotiators also responded to the area to assist in the arrest.

Police said several people at the location were detained without incident and Huntsinger was ultimately arrested. He was taken to the Spokane County Jail and charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

