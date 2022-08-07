Spokane Valley police investigating shooting, looking for gunman

One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Spokane Valley on Friday morning. Police said the shooter is still on the loose.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police are looking for a shooter after a shooting on Friday morning that sent one man to the hospital.

The shooting happened near South Dearborn Road and East 5th Avenue, in a neighborhood just south of I-90. Police were called to the scene near an apartment complex shortly after 7 a.m.

The first call to the police was a report that a man, who appeared to have a gun, was chasing two other men. Cpl. Mark Gregory with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said that officers were sent to the area. Shortly after, police received another report that a man had been shot.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is being treated, but his injuries are not known.

Police are still looking for the shooter, but said the person is not considered a threat to the public, according to Spokane Valley Assistant Police Chief Kevin Richey.

Cpl. Gregory said it appears at this time that the shooting was not random. Investigators are also looking into whether the two calls are related.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen something this morning, or captured anything on video, to let them know.

This is a breaking news story. KREM 2 will update this story with more information as it is available.

