SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A suspect is dead after an active shooter situation in Spokane Valley on Friday morning.

Corporal Mark Gregory with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirmed the suspect has died.

Gregory said the suspect went into a business that was closed to the public and fired several rounds. The specific business has not been confirmed by police.

Gregory said the sheriff's office confronted the suspect and he is deceased.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident, Gregory said. At this point, there are no other reports of injuries.

Reports of the shooting first came in at 9:15 a.m. The suspect was confirmed deceased at about 10:30 a.m.

According to witness accounts, the situation may have started at at technology company called Johnson Controls, in the Woodruff Business Park.

Employees at a business near the crime scene told KREM's Taylor Viydo they heard 10-20 shots coming from south of the scene, near the Johnson Controls building. That was followed by what sounded like a flash-bang grenade, often used by law enforcement.

They later saw smoke coming from the scene, Viydo said.

A suspect allegedly fled north toward the business park.

Another witness told KREM the suspect was seen driving his car, the police shot at the car and then the suspect hit a tree.

Crime scene tape is at a business park on Montgomery Ave.

Police asked people to avoid the area and have blocked roads.

There have not yet been reports of injuries other than that of the suspect. SWAT vehicles and several ambulances were on scene.

The active location was at a strip mall and a law enforcement from Spokane and Spokane Valley responded.

Eastbound and westbound Montgomery is closed.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

