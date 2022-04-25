Suspect arrested in fatal Spokane Valley shooting

Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives identified 29-year-old Shayne R. Galloway as the suspect in the shooting that occurred near the 9300 block of East Montgomery.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — More than two months after the incident occurred, Spokane Valley police arrested a suspect in connection to an early February shooting that left one dead.

Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives identified 29-year-old Shayne R. Galloway as the suspect in the shooting that occurred near the 9300 block of East Montgomery on Feb. 6.

Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) officers responded to reports of yelling or arguing followed by gunshots on the night of Feb. 6. Police said callers also reported seeing a possible suspect run from the area.

When police arrived, they found a man, later identified as Quinn, and began administering life-saving aid as medical personnel arrived. Quinn was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, according to SVPD.

Police, Spokane Regional Air Support Unit's Air 2 and UAS Teams, and two K-9 units conducted an extensive search around the area but did not find the suspect. For more than two months, no arrests were made in connection to the shooting.

SVPD detectives eventually established probable cause to charge Galloway with first-degree murder and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on April 22, detectives learned that Galloway was staying at a motel on South Garfield Road. Due to the serious nature of the charge, SWAT Team members were called to assist in the arrest.

Galloway was found inside a room at the motel and was arrested without incident, according to police. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree murder with a $1 million bond.