Spokane Valley police searching for suspect after reported stabbing on East Boone Street

The stabbing occurred after a fight broke out between two individuals on East Boone around 4:15 p.m.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police are currently searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing on East Boone Street.

According to Spokane Valley Police Department Chief Dave Ellis, the stabbing occurred after a fight broke out between two individuals on East Boone around 4:15 p.m.

First responders arrived on scene to find the male victim. He has been transported to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities are currently searching the area for a male suspect.

Police say the relationship between the victim and the stabbing suspect is unclear. Police are asking anyone in the area that might have seen the fight, or caught the altercation on a recording device, to contact 911 or the Spokane Valley Police Department at (509) 477-3300.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

