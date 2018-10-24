SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect.

On Oct. 21 at 2:30 a.m., Spokane Valley Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Mobil Gas Station located at 14704 E. Sprague Ave.

The store clerk said the suspect was a white male wearing a bright orange sweatshirt with hood over his head, black gloves on his hands and a mask covering most of his face. He had a brown paper bag in his hand and demanded all the money in the cash register.

He is described as approximately six feet tall with a medium build and estimated to be in his late 20s to early 30s. He may have blue eyes and blonde hair.

The clerk said the suspect never displayed a weapon but it appeared he had one in his pocket due to his mannerisms. She believed he was armed and feared for her safety if she did not cooperate.

Anyone who has information regarding this robbery or can help identify the suspect is urged to call Major Crimes Detective Scott Bonney at 509-477-3125 and reference case No. 10147731.

