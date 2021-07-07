Spokane Valley police search for armed and dangerous suspect

When deputies made contact with the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Julian Hernandez, he lied about his name and started to flee.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police are searching for a man they believe to be armed and dangerous who was last seen in the area of East Mission Avenue and North Flora Road in Spokane Valley.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory said the situation started out as a wellness check. When deputies made contact with the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Julian Hernandez, he lied about his name and started to flee, Gregory said. There was a short pursuit, Hernandez abandoned the car and fled, according to Gregory.

Police stopped chasing him because of traffic in the area. They came back to the area after reported sightings. Police attempted to do a K-9 search but it had a hard time tracking due to the weather, Gregory said.

Hernandez is 5’7” tall and weighs about 250 pounds with a stocky build. He’s bald with tattoos on his face and arms. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

Gregory said Hernandez is wanted for a felony in Idaho. He has a history of being armed and should be considered dangerous. He will also be facing felony charges for the latest incident, according to Gregory.

If you see him, you’re asked to call 911.