Spokane Valley police responding to stabbing off E. Indiana, searching for suspect

Officials say the person stabbed has potentially life threatening injuries and that the suspect is not an active threat to the community.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police are responding to a reported stabbing off of E. Indiana near the Spokane River.

Officials say a juvenile male was stabbed by a male suspect before the suspect ran off. The victim has potentially life threatening injuries and officials say the suspect is not an active threat to the community.

The suspect is not in custody at this time. Down closer to the river, police have outlined a search area with red and yellow crime tape. Police are utilizing K-9 units to aid in their search.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

