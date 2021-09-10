Spokane Valley police searching for domestic violence suspect after 'vicious' assault

The suspect Edward M. Leavens allegedly severely beat his mother and fled the scene.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly severely beat his own mother early Friday morning.

According to a press release from SVPD, at 3:55 a.m. SVPD responded to a call of an assault at a residence in the 9300 block of E. Cataldo. They found a woman in her 70s who was violently beaten. She was taken to the hospital and is still fighting to recover from her injuries.

One of the woman's other sons found her after the attack and told officers the suspect Edward M. Leavens is believed to have left the home before he got there.

Leavens is believed to be on foot, and officials are concerned for his safety due to his alcohol abuse and mental health history.

Leavens is a white man, approximately 6’00”, 200-250 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen without a shirt and wearing gray shorts. Edward is known to frequent the businesses and parking lots in the area of Sprague Ave. and Farr Rd., according to SVPD.