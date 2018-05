SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.-- Spokane Valley detectives have identified and arrested a woman caught on surveillance video using stolen credit cards.

Officials said Jessica Landberg, 32, was arrest Tuesday evening on multiple counts of identity theft, possession of stolen property and theft. She has been booked into the Spokane County Jail.

The credit card and several other items were stolen in mid-April during a residential burglary in Spokane Valley.

Who is this Female? She is suspected of fraudulently using a stolen credit card at the Shadle Walmart & possibly other locations. https://t.co/weU82asevm #SCSO #Spokane #SpokaneValley #CdA pic.twitter.com/dD3jS5d2FC — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) May 1, 2018

