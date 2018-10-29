SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives are looking for a suspect who stole merchandise from Macy’s and threw an employee to the ground when she attempted to stop him.

On the night of Oct. 10, deputies responded to a call of a robbery at Macy’s located at 14740 E. Indiana in Spokane Valley.

The loss prevention employee said she saw the man hide merchandise while he was in the store. When he tried to leave the store without paying, the employee confronted the suspect and told him to stop as he began to exit the store. The employee said the suspect then threw the employee to the ground inside the foyer, fled from the store and dropped the stolen items as he ran away.

Authorities said the suspect appeared to be alone and was not observed with any vehicle. It is believed he was on foot or may have had a bicycle in the area.

Authorities described the suspect as a black male in his late thirties who is approximately 6’2’’ and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie and dark colored athletic pants.

Anyone who has information regarding the robbery or can help identify the suspect is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Scott Bonney at 509-477-3125 and reference case No. 10142726.

© 2018 KREM