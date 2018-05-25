SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.-- Spokane Valley Police Department's K9 Bane concluded the search on Thursday for 30-year-old Brandon Ross who attempted to evade the police after making a dangerous U-turn from N. Vercler Road to E. Mission Avenue.

After witnessing the event, deputies activated emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, but instead of pulling over, Ross accelerated and eventually left his car and attempted to flee on foot.

Ross left his car in a dead end on N. Wilbur Road, climbed a fence and ran across I-90. He eventually ran through a business parking lots and hid inside a building.

Deputies established a perimeter around the fenced Washington State Department of Transportation where Ross was last seen fleeing.

K9 Bane began the search for Ross and found the area where Ross was hiding.

Deputies ordered Ross to exit the building and when he did not respond, K9 Bane made quick contact with Ross who then fell to the ground.

Ross was not armed when he was taken into custody. He was given medical attention prior to being booked into the Spokane County Jail.

He is charged for attempting to elude a police vehicle, unlawful imprisonment, second degree burglary, resisting arrest and obstructing and driving while suspended. Ross's bond is set for $50,000.

