SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The father of a Centennial Middle School student was charged with two gross misdemeanors after he showed up to the school after his child was involved in an altercation Friday afternoon.

According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory, six to seven students were involved in an altercation/fight at the school, resulting in one student getting a bloody nose. He said the students were separated and taken to the office. A resource deputy also responded.

Gregory said one of the student’s fathers showed up with his adult son and was let into the school by his child. He said the father went into the office, pushed past administrators, grabbed a student involved in the fight and pinned the child to a table. The father was then pushed off the student and restrained, Gregory said.

The father was charged with fourth-degree assault and interference by force or violence, which makes it illegal for “any person, singly or in concert with others, to interfere by force or violence with any administrator, teacher, classified employee, person under contract with the school or school district, or student of any common school who is in the peaceful discharge or conduct of his or her duties or studies.”

The man’s adult son had previously been trespassed from the school. He was charged with first degree criminal trespassing.

Both men were given trespass notices and are now barred from any West Valley School District property.

Gregory said all students involved will be disciplined as seen fit by school policy. No serious injuries were reported.

