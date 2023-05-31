Spokane Valley Police investigating after man shot overnight

The man was breathing when he was taken to the hospital, but his condition otherwise is unknown.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Police are on scene at 2nd Avenue and Havana after multiple calls came in reporting gunfire around 2:30 Wednesday morning.

When police arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders rendered aid to the man until paramedics arrived. The man was breathing when he was taken to the hospital, but his condition otherwise is unknown. Police are urging the public to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

Police say they have some information on potential suspect vehicles, but have not released it yet.

2nd Avenue and Havana are expected to be closed for several hours during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

