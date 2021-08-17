Spokane Valley man slashed multiple times while outside near his home, police say

The victim was sitting outside when two suspects drove up and attacked him while yelling obscenities, Spokane Valley police said.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Major Crimes is investigating after a man was attacked by two men outside of his home and slashed multiple times early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. when the victim was sitting near his home, according to the Spokane Valley Police Department. He noticed what appeared to be two white men in a gold or brown SUV drive by and park near short distance away.

The victim began to walk back to his home when the two men suddenly began attacking him while yelling obscenities, police said. The attackers used some type of sharp or edged weapon.

The victim managed to fight off the two men, who fled the scene in their vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The incident is being investigated but based on the initial information gained at the scene, investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.