Spokane Valley man arrested for kidnapping after allegedly holding woman against her will

Daniel C. Shoemaker, 50, of Spokane Valley is in jail after police said he held a woman in his vehicle against her will and interfered with her 911 call.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man is in jail after police said he held a woman in his vehicle against her will and interfered with her 911 call.

Daniel C. Shoemaker, 50, of Spokane Valley, Wash., is charged with kidnapping in the second degree, a felony.

The charge stems from Tuesday night, when 911 dispatchers received a call from a woman who said she was being held against her will in a blue Ford Mustang traveling along Huetter Road.

Deputies searched the area for the vehicle but were unable to find it. They later determined that the woman was at her residence in Rathdrum and met her there.

She told police she had an argument with Shoemaker while riding in his vehicle. As they approached her residence, Shoemaker allegedly hit the gas and passed the turn into her neighborhood.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

