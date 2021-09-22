35-year-old man identified as victim of Spokane Valley hotel parking lot shooting

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Ramada Inn in Spokane Valley.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the victim in the Spokane Valley shooting over the weekend.

Jackson Purdie, 35, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Ramada Inn at 905 N. Sullivan Rd. in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley Deputies responded to the parking lot on Saturday morning after calls were made about loud voices and gun shots.

When deputies arrived, Purdie was found unresponsive and not breathing. Despite first responders' attempts to revive him, Purdie was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's report determined that he was shot multiple times.

An investigation into the shooting death is ongoing but the police believe that an argument broke out that quickly escalated into the shooting. Investigators said on Saturday that they were interviewing witnesses to help them piece together what occurred and identify the suspect, or suspects, involved.