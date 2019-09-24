SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An overnight DUI crash in Spokane Valley has left nearly 1,200 residents without power on Tuesday morning.

Spokane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a vehicle versus power pole crash on N. Argonne Road near Wellesley Avenue at about 1 a.m. There are two power outages in the area affecting approximately 1,543 customers, according to Avista's outage map.

The driver was not injured but was arrested for DUI.

A second man drove past marked patrol cars at the scene of the crash and was later arrested for DUI, deputies.

Argonne between Upriver and Columbia Drives is closed due to the crash.

Avista is on scene working to repair the damaged power pole and lines, but the repair could take several hours. Deputies say this could cause "significant traffic problems" for the morning commute.

Deputies say drivers should use an alternate route and leave early as the closure will likely cause higher than normal congestion and delays in the area.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

