Residents asked to evacuate Spokane Valley apartment amid police standoff with potential domestic violence suspect

Police are asking residents to avoid East Jackson Avenue to the east of Bowdish Road and North Wilbur Road to the north of Carlisle Avenue.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police officers are responding to a potential domestic violence incident at the Eagle Pointe Apartments. The suspect is reportedly inside the apartment but if refusing to come out or cooperate.

Behavioral Health Co-Responder Team, negotiators, SWAT and other personnel are responding to the apartment in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

An emergency alert was sent out asking residents of the apartment to evacuate.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area as they work to resolve the situation.