Spokane Valley man arrested on domestic violence charges after hiding from police, K9 unit

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) deputies arrested a man for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend on Monday. Police said the man attempted to avoid being arrested for more than two hours but was ultimately taken into custody with the help of a K9.

SPVD deputies received a report of a domestic violence incident around 1st Avenue and South Custer Road. Deputies arrived to the location at approximately 11:35 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the woman victim was assaulted by her boyfriend, who was later identified as 31-year-old Cameron Wilson. The assault allegedly occurred throughout Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The woman was at a different location at the time police responded, but she said Wilson assaulted her, injured her and threatened to kill her.

Deputies believed Wilson was in the residence near 1st Avenue and Custer Road. After attempting to contact him and telling him to leave the home, deputies were not able to get Wilson to leave, according to a release.

A search warrant for the resident was sought as deputies attempted to get Wilson to surrender. The warrant was granted later that afternoon, and a deputy and his K9 were called.

Once deputies were inside the house, police said Wilson continued to ignore their commands to leave the house. The deputy and the K9 were ultimately able to locate Wilson and take him into custody after a short struggle.