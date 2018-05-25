SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.-- Spokane Valley Domestic Violence detectives are attempting to locate 36-year-old Conrad R. Odom on Friday who is wanted for felony domestic violence charges.

Officials have stated that Odom has reportedly made recent suicidal statements.

He is described as 6'3", 325 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a white 1997 Cadillac Deville with the Washington license plate BIM9794.

Anyone with information regarding Odom's location is urged to call 911 or Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

