Spokane Valley deputies search for car after man assaults woman, pulls her into vehicle

When the victim got out of the car, the suspect grabbed her by the hand, pulled her back to the passenger door, pushed her back inside and drove away.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle to check the welfare of a possible domestic violence victim.

According to a press release from Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory, they are trying to locate a white 2017 Toyota Prius with Montana license plates 134153L. Witnesses said there appeared to be a white sticker of a dog or similar animal on the driver’s side.

Gregory said deputies responded to a parking lot in the 5600 block of East Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Witnesses reported seeing a man hit the female passenger in the car several times. They said when the victim got out of the car, the suspect grabbed her by the hand, pulled her back to the passenger door, pushed her back inside and drove away, Gregory said.

The car was last seen traveling east through the parking lot. Deputies believe the suspect and victim are married and this is a domestic violence-related incident.

The suspect is described as white man in his upper 60’s, 5’5” tall, 150 pounds with dark hair. He was last seen wearing an orange long-sleeved shirt.

The victim is believed to be in her 70's and is described as white/tan, 4’10” tall, 110 pounds with dark hair.