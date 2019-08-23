SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies are investigating after a 9-year-old girl said a man in a minivan told her to get in his vehicle Wednesday evening.

Deputies responded to the area of the 8700 block of East Alki Wednesday at 5:37 p.m.

Spokane County Corporal Mark Gregory said the deputies received information about a white man, driving a older, faded or dirty white, minivan with a “blocky nose,” who attempted to contact a girl as she was riding her bike.

Gregory said as the girl waited for another child to cross the street, the man stopped, told her he knew her and said “get in.” Then, he drove away without saying anything else or trying to get out of the vehicle.

The girl described the man as a while man in his early 20s, with dirty/greasy shoulder length blond hair. She said he clenched his teeth and his face appeared flushed red and covered in acne.

Gregory said the girl and her mother, who observed the incident, believed they had seen the minivan around the neighborhood, but neither of them knew the man.

Anyone who can help identify this man, help locate the vehicle, or can provide any information about this or similar incidents, is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10118548.

