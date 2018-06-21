SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.-- Spokane Valley deputies arrested domestic violence stabbing suspect Kenneth J. Derr, 40, and booked him into the Spokane County Jail yesterday.

PREVIOUS:

Spokane Valley deputies are attempting to locate 40-year-old Kenneth Derr on Thursday morning.

Detectives have probable cause to arrest Derr for first degree assault after he allegedly stabbed his brother in the arm Wednesday night.

The stabbing happened near the 3200 block of S. Gillis in Spokane Valley after an argument between the victim and Derr escalated. Deputies said Derr has attacked the victim several times in the last few months and threatened to kill the victim during the fight on Wednesday night.

Deputies said Derr has multiple past convictions and has been known to frequent North Idaho, specifically Kootenai County, in addition ot Spokane Valley and the greater Spokane area.

Derr is described as 6'03", 190lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and brown sandals. He is frequently seen riding a mountain bike with a motor attached.

Officials said that it is unknown if Derr is armed or whether he is using the mountain bike as a mode of transportation.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

© 2018 KREM