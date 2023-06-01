Spokane Valley deputies arrest burglary suspect for stealing $12,000 worth of tools

29-year-old suspect Michael Love was booked into the Spokane County Jail for two counts of second-degree burglary.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a burglary suspect for stealing $12,000 worth of tools.

The tools were reported stolen from a storage unit in Spokane Valley on Jan. 3.

The victim said the lock on his unit had been cut and replaced with another one. Deputies were able to connect the stolen tools with 29-year-old Michael Love.

Deputies later found the car and detained Love. Inside the car, they found some of the stolen tools, methamphetamine, fentanyl, boxes of clothes and two WSDOT IDs linked to the I-90 homeless camp.

Love was booked into the Spokane County Jail for two counts of second-degree burglary.

