42-year-old barber killed after Spokane Valley bar fight escalates into shooting

Both suspects in the shooting at Ichabod’s East were in court on Monday. A judge set Alexandro Aguilar’s bond at $1 million. Anthony Bonds’ bail is set at $20,000.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two men who were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Spokane Valley made their first court appearances Monday afternoon.

Alexandro Aguilar, 29, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault. Anthony J. Bonds Jr., 26, was charged with second-degree assault.

A judge set Aguilar’s bond at $1 million. Bonds’ bail is set at $20,000. Neither suspect entered a plea in court Monday.

Aguilar and Bonds were arrested after a shooting at a Spokane Valley bar. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed and two people were injured.

Family members identified the man who died as 42-year-old Daniel Martinez. Family and friends held a candlelight vigil Sunday night and a memorial is set up at his barber station at Exclusive Barber on Argonne Road. Martinez leaves behind four daughters.

Court documents: Shooting began as fight between about 10 people

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Ichabod’s East on East Sprague Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

In newly filed court documents, witnesses said the shooting started as a fight between about 10 people. Bar employees told deputies when the fight started, they started turning off the bar’s lights and telling people to leave, court documents say.

Court documents said about half the people involved in the fight left the bar and a short time later, someone came back into the bar and started shooting. After the shooting, a witness saw a man with dreadlocks and wearing a white T-shirt, later identified as Bonds, "stomp" on the head of Martinez, documents say. The witness said she drug the man outside to tell deputies what he had done, according to documents. The woman was then shot in the foot.

According to court documents, Bonds tried to walk away from investigators saying he needed to take his brother to the hospital but he was later detained. Bonds told deputies his brother and one of his friends were involved in a fight with three Hispanic men inside the bar before the shooting, documents say. Bonds said he heard someone say, “Come outside,” before hearing a loud pop. Court documents say that’s when he saw his brother fall to the floor before he heard another pop and felt a pain in his upper left leg. Bonds said his brother had been shot in the stomach, documents say. He told deputies he kicked one of the Hispanic men in the head because he thought he shot his brother and he did not know he was dead, court documents say.

Documents said Bonds’ cell phone deflected the bullet fired at him and there was bruising and a small cut on his leg. A fired bullet was later found in his pants pockets, documents stated.

Court documents say Aguilar went to the bar with Martinez and another friend. According to documents, the bar’s security system captured much of the fight and shooting inside the bar. Documents say the video shows a person matching Aguilar’s appearance firing a pistol inside the bar.

A deputy who was responding to the scene around 2:22 a.m. saw a man, later identified as Aguilar, walking eastbound from the area of the parking lot behind Ichabod’s. Court documents said as the deputy continued westbound on 1st Avenue he saw Aguilar take his shirt and throw it into a yard. The deputy got out of his patrol car and said, “Stop! Police!” and Aguilar continued walking but was eventually detained, according to court documents.

A deputy contacted a homeowner on East 1st Avenue after he found a set of car keys near his home, court documents say. Deputies later found a pistol on the homeowner’s roof, documents say. Investigators believe the gun was thrown up there.

Aguilar told investigators he was involved in the fight but denied being involved in the shooting, documents said.

According to court documents, Aguilar has numerous tattoos including one on his back that says “Sureno.”