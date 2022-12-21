Spokane Valley authorities seize more than 900 suspected fentanyl pills

Police arrested an armed suspect who was found to have three guns, more than 900 suspected fentanyl pills, stolen credit cards and other stolen items.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley authorities arrested a man for allegedly selling fentanyl pills and unlawful possession of a gun.

During the arrest, police found more than 900 suspected fentanyl pills, more than 23 grams of methamphetamine, three guns, stolen credit cards are other stolen property.

The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) detectives worked with Spokane Valley Patrol Deputies to conduct an operation at the homeless camp on land owned by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) homeless. The operation was done in connection to an ongoing investigation into a burglary that happened in October.

SVIU found a white Acura believed to be connected to the burglary and learned of its location at the WSDOT camp.

On Dec. 9, authorities moved and blocked the Acura with marked vehicles to detain four people in the car. The driver was found with a loaded pistol and about 23 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket. Small blue pills called "Mexis" were scattered on the seats and floor of the car.

Three of the four people in the car were escorted back to the WSDOT camp by authorities.

A more thorough search of the car found two more handguns, more than 900 fentanyl pills, stolen credit cards and other stolen property. The Acura was taken in as evidence of the burglary.

The driver, 20-year-old Gavin Barrett, was arrested and booked into Spokane county jail for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a concealed firearm violation.

In his first interview with police, Barrett claimed he bought the car and found a backpack with the handgun and fentanyl inside it. The suspect later admitted he sold "Mexis" for about a month and half and purchased the pistol from someone he knew.

The investigation is ongoing.

