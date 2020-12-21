Spokane Valley suspect posed as delivery person, tried to shoot brother-in-law and his wife, police say

The woman was the man's sister-in-law and fired a shot when the couple answered the door, according to police.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Department arrested a 64-year-old woman who shot at her husband's brother and his wife last Friday evening while posing as a delivery person.

According to Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory, 64-year-old Effie Douglas shot a handgun at the couple at their Spokane Valley home on Friday night.

Douglas had allegedly went to the couple's house with her face and head covered, telling her husband's brother that she needed a signature for the delivery while handing him a clipboard, Gregory said.

The man didn't recognize Effie due to the face covering, which he didn't think was unusual due to the cold weather and ongoing pandemic, Gregory said. Effie was holding a Christmas-themed bouquet, according to Gregory.

Effie pulled a Glock pistol from her waistband and fired a shot during the process of getting the man's signature, according to Gregory. Effie's shot missed both victims, who were able to subdue Effie until police arrived, according to Gregory.

The male victim said he and his brother, Effie's husband, had been involved in a dispute about money after their mother died months earlier, according to Gregory.