Spokane Valley apartment maintenance manager arrested for sexual assault

The suspect, 39-year-old Lee R. McNutt, is in the Spokane County Jail for first-degree rape and several other charges.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police arrested an apartment maintenance manager early Friday morning on sexual assault charges after he was found naked in the victim's closet.

In a press release, Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory said deputies were called to the Aspen Grove Apartments on East 4th Avenue at 2:05 a.m. for a welfare check.

Deputies determined the suspect to be apartment maintenance manager Lee. R. McNutt, 39, who used his "master key" to enter the victim's apartment as she was asleep, according to the press release.

Deputies contacted the female victim who appeared frightened as she talked with police, indicating that McNutt was still in the unit.

Deputies entered the victim's apartment and found McNutt, who was found naked and hiding in the bedroom closet.

Sexual Assault Unit detectives were contacted and continued the investigation with assistance from the forensics unit.

Both units were able to help deputies confirm that McNutt was the apartment maintenance manager of the complex, Gregory said in a press release. Deputies developed probable cause to arrest McNutt of first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, second-degree harassment, threats to kill and unlawful imprisonment.