Spokane Valley police arrest man for shooting into wooded area near apartment complex

Police discovered 19-year-old Kassem Bell had an active No Contact Order, which prohibits him from having a firearm.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) arrested a man who was reportedly shooting into a wooded area between an apartment complex and Mirabeau Park. Police discovered the man had an active No Contact Order which prohibits him from having a firearm.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley officers responded to a report of two males shooting what appeared to be a rifle into a wooded area away from an apartment complex. The caller told police that it appeared the men were shooting at a dog or cat.

Several SVPD officers responded to the call. Upon arrival, deputies walked into the wooded area to try and locate the suspects. As they searched, the Spokane Regional Emergency Communications Dispatcher said that the call said the males were running away.

One of the men, who was later identified as 19-year-old Kassem Bell, appeared to hide the rifle in his pants, according to SVPD.

Deputies located Bell and the other man, a 17-year-old, running away from him. When officers ordered them to stop, SVPD said the teenager obeyed but Bell continued running.

Bell was later found walking in another part of the apartment parking lot. Responding officers said Bell questioned why he was being contacted, but ultimately complied and was detained without incident.

The officer found a .22 caliber magazine in Bell's right front pants pocket. According to SVPD, Bell initially gave officers a fake name and said he didn't know anything about the incident, but eventually provided his correct name and information.

Bell also told police that the 17-year-old did not actually shoot the rifle and that he did not shoot a dog, but had one with him that was yelping because of the noise. The dog was located and was uninjured.

Police found the .22 caliber rifle and an empty magazine next to one of the apartment buildings. The rifle did not show as reported stolen, but a check of Bell's name showed he had an active No Contact Court Order. Because of this, Bell could not legally possess a firearm.

Bell was taken to the Spokane County Jail and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree reckless endangerment and obstructing.