15-year-old arrested for carrying BB gun outside middle school

The teen was arrested for possessing a dangerous weapon on school property and was taken to the Spokane Juvenile Detention.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 15-year-old was arrested outside a Spokane middle school Thursday after police discovered a BB gun on the teen's waistband.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Spokane police officers responded to a report of a person with a gun outside Shaw Middle School. The caller said an unknown person was outside the school with a gun in their waistband.

After-school activities were happening at the time of the incident, prompting the school to go into a brief lockdown, according to police. When officers arrived, they found a teenager matching the suspect description.

Police found a gun on the teenager, but it was later determined to be a BB gun. The teen was arrested for possessing a dangerous weapon on school property and was taken to the Spokane Juvenile Detention.

The picture below is the BB gun that was found on the teenager:

"SPD wants to remind everyone that BB and replica guns can appear very much like an actual firearm and it is illegal to carry such guns on school property," police said in a statement. "This is a good example of a bystander being vigilant and alerting school officials about the gun. SPD strives to keep our children and teachers safe, if you see something, say something.BB guns alone can cause significant injury and when mistaken for an actual firearm, can lead to catastrophic outcomes."

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.