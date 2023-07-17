Teen girl arrested in Riverfront Park on multiple assault charges

The teenage girl was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Facility for multiple counts of fourth-degree assault and other charges.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 16-year-old girl was arrested at Riverfront Park on Sunday after fighting with another teen and allegedly assaulting an adult and a police officer.

The teenage girl was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Facility for multiple counts of fourth-degree assault, assaulting a police officer and unlawful handling of a weapon. Because she is a minor, her identity will not be released.

According to police, the teen was seen physically fighting with another juvenile in Riverfront Park on Sunday. A nearby adult attempted to intervene and break up the fight but police say the girl assaulted him as well.

Spokane police officers responded to the park and found the teenage girl holding a knife. The girl reportedly threw the knife and tried running away but she was ultimately caught. Once officers detained her, she allegedly kicked one of them.

She was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Facility on the above mentioned charges.

The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said they are devoting resources to ensure safety in the downtown Spokane and Riverfront Park area this summer.

