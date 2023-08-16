x
Crime

Spokane police, SWAT engaged in standoff with barricaded assault, robbery suspect on E. 2nd Ave.

The standoff is taking place in the 200 block of E. 2nd Ave.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police and a SWAT team are currently engaged in a standoff with a barricaded suspect in the 200 block of E. 2nd. Ave.

That suspect is wanted on assault and robbery charges. KREM 2 has a crew headed to the scene for more information at this time.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

