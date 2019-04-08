SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane SWAT members are responding to a situation involving a man accused of stabbing a family member inside a house in the Perry District on Sunday morning.

According to Spokane Police Department Cpl. Teresa Fuller, police responded at about 6:30 a.m. to reports that a man had allegedly stabbed a family member in a Perry District home in the area of the 1600 block of East 8th Ave.

The other family members are safely out of the house and the victim was treated and released with no serious injuries, according to Fuller.

The man is still in the house as of 10:15 a.m. Fuller said police have probable cause to arrest the man on a charge of first-degree assault domestic violence. The suspect also has active felony and misdemeanor warrants.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update our coverage as more reporting is completed.