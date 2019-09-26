SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane SWAT has detained approximately six people the course of an investigation into a shooting on the lower South Hill on Wednesday morning.

KREM's Casey Decker was on the scene and said that SWAT members were executing a warrant on a house near 5th Avenue and Ray Street on Wednesday evening. He said police had detained "approximately half-a-dozen" people during the execution of the warrant.

Police told Decker the warrant was related to a shooting on Wednesday morning.

There has been no confirmation on if anyone has been arrested. There is still a heavy police presence in the area of 5th Avenue and Ray Street and traffic is blocked. There has been no word on when traffic will be allowed through and when the police presence will end.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

