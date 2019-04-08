SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane SWAT members took a 39-year-old man into custody on Sunday morning after a three-hour long standoff in a Perry District home.

According to Spokane Police Department Cpl. Teresa Fuller, 39-year-old Jeremy Barkus was arrested following the three-hour standoff on a count of first-degree assault domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment domestic violence and second-degree arson.

Fuller said he also had unrelated warrants for third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree assault.

The standoff happened after Barkus allegedly assaulted a family member with a knife, Fuller said. All family members in the house got out, and the victim was treated and released with non-serious injuries, Fuller said.

Police intially responded to the reported attack just after 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Fuller said.

SWAT officers entered the home shortly before 10:30 a.m. and Barkus surrendered peacefully, Fuller said. Barkus had allegedly set fire to his bed, and the Spokane Fire Department helped clear the scene and provided respirators.

Spokane SWAT, police hostage negioitaors, K9 units, the SFD, American Medical Response and the Spokane Explosives Disposal Unit were all on scene, Fuller said.

"SPD realizes this is not exactly the way most people want to be awakened on a Sunday, however, we very much appreciate the patience of the neighborhood impacted by the significance of the response this morning," Fuller said in a release.