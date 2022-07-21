Police: Suspect in fatal downtown Spokane shooting arrested in Missoula

The suspect, Wesley Goings was arrested for second-degree murder in Missoula after Sunday's fatal shooting in downtown Spokane.

MISSOULA, Mont. — After a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane on Sunday, where one person was killed and another was injured, police arrested a suspect in Missoula on Thursday.

According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the suspect, Wesley Goings, of Spokane, was arrested for second-degree murder in the fatal shooting in downtown Spokane on Sunday.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, SPD responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of State Street and Pacific Avenue. Officers located a man who was shot and began treating him for his injuries. The man ultimately died.

Another person was shot but was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to SPD.

Apparently, initial information indicates the shooting was not random, and a fight took place before shots were fired, the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) said.

On Thursday, detectives arrested the suspect in Missoula, a city in western Montana, after they determined probable cause to arrest Goings for murder, along with unlawful possession of a firearm and felony assault.

Goings will be extradited back to Washington.

The identity of the person who was killed will be released by the medical examiner at a later time, according to SPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

