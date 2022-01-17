2 injured in North Spokane stabbing; suspect not yet apprehended

The man and woman injured in the stabbing were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were injured in a stabbing near a gas station in North Spokane on Sunday night, according to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD).

Spokane Police responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of North Monroe Street and West Frederick Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. The officers who arrived first located an injured man and woman and provided medical aid until Spokane Fire arrived.

Other victims and witnesses told police that the incident began when two women got into an argument at a gas station in the area. Police said the two women's boyfriends got involved as the argument escalated.

Witnesses told police that the argument reached a point where one of the men took out a knife and swung it, stabbing the other man in the upper body. The male suspect also stabbed one of the women in the upper body before leaving the scene, according to police.

The man and woman injured in the stabbing were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was not found by responding officers. At this time, the male suspect still has not been found.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.