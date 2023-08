Police say they believe the suspect is armed.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) and Spokane SWAT Team are currently in a standoff with a suspect they believe is armed.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 4300 block of South Martin to arrest a suspect for "multiple violent crimes." Police say they believe the suspect is armed.

Police and the SWAT team are on scene trying to get the suspect in custody. KREM 2 has a crew on scene.

Spokane SWAT team is on the scene of an incident on Spokanes South Hill. Crestline and 44th avenue. Not much is known at this time. @KREM2 a drone was just launched. Multiple city police officers on scene pic.twitter.com/iGyAZtSk7s — althepal530 (@althepal530) August 3, 2023