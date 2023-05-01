Police: 2 people shot at while driving on 29th, 1 injured

29th Avenue is closed on Manito from the west and Perry on the east. Police are actively looking for a suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is responding to two shootings that happened within a 10-block area near 29th Avenue on Monday afternoon.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., SPD received two calls from two different people who said they were shot at while driving on 29th. The calls came in within one minute of each other, according to SPD.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

29th is currently closed from Manito on the west and Perry on the east as police investigate.

SPD Communications Manager Julie Humphreys told KREM 2 it appears that the parties were not connected and the shootings were random.

Police are actively looking for the suspect. There is no vehicle description at this time.