Spokane police looking for suspect in fatal Sunday morning shooting

One person was killed and another was injured, according to SPD.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday morning. One person was killed and another was injured, according to SPD.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, SPD responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of State Street and Pacific Avenue. Officers located a man who was shot and began treating him for his injuries. The man ultimately died.

Another person was shot but was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to SPD.

The Major Crimes Unit (MCU) said initial information indicates the shooting was not random and a fight took place before the shooting. Detectives are working to gather more information but a suspect has not been arrested at this time.

The identity of the person who was killed will be released by the medical examiner at a later time, according to SPD.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference incident 2022-20122907.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

