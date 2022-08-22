Late night shooting on W. Shannon Ave. leaves 1 dead, suspect in custody

The suspect, 68-year-old Duarte Cordero, has been booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police responded to reports of a shooting on Aug. 21, 2022 just before 11 p.m. on West Shannon Avenue.

According to a press release, once officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds and the suspect. Police said despite the efforts of first responders, the victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

The suspect, 68-year-old Duarte Cordero, was reportedly detained by officers immediately after the incident. He was later booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder.

According to police, Cordero is a convicted felon with a criminal history, including a 1990 conviction for first-degree murder. This criminal history prevents him from possessing firearms, police said.

Though initial information indicates this was not a random incident, the investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the victim will be released at a later date by the medical examiner's officer, police said.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

