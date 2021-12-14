Man killed by stranger in ‘seemingly unprovoked’ shooting in Spokane

Witnesses say the suspect showed up uninvited and shot and killed a man he did not know.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a home by someone he did not know.

It happened in Northwest Spokane on Dec. 11. Police say the victim was visiting a home on the 1300 block of West Shannon Avenue. Witnesses told police that the suspect showed up uninvited and let himself inside. They say the man knew some former tenants who had lived there.

Witnesses say the suspect was “talking nonsensically, which included speaking to people that weren’t physically present and expressing thoughts of extreme paranoia,” according to Spokane Police. The man then pulled out a handgun and shot the victim, witnesses said.

Police say there is no indication the suspect and victim knew each other, and witnesses say the shooting was unprovoked.

While investigating the shooting, Spokane police received reports of another shooting a couple of blocks away. Police say it appeared the suspect had shot himself. The man was taken to the hospital. He is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police say the suspect’s identity will not be released until he is medically cleared to be booked into jail or formally charged.