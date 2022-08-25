Active investigation underway for early morning shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and S. Pines Road

The suspect allegedly fired four shots toward the victim before running between residences and away from the area of the initial confrontation.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) responded to a reported shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Street early Thursday morning.

At approximately 2 a.m., SVPD received a call from the victim who was searching the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Road for his lost dog.

The victim told police he saw the male suspect, who he described as white, in his 40’s, approximately 5’07”, average weight, wearing shorts, a white t-shirt and a dark-colored flat-brimmed hat. He told police he spotted the suspect in a nearby schoolyard.

The victim then asked the male if he had seen the dog running around the area. The suspect yelled “What?” and then began running towards the victim’s car. The victim got nervous and drove away as the suspect got closer. As he was driving away, the victim heard what he believed were four gunshots but saw no weapon. The victim is uninjured and no damage was done to his car, according to police.

SVPD set up a perimeter and began looking for the suspect, but the deputies were not able to find him. They found a parked vehicle with damage from an apparent bullet hole, and three spent 9mm shell casings.

A witness told authorities she was in her backyard at the time and noticed a truck driving through the area. She then heard possible gunfire or fireworks. The truck is suspected to be the victim’s, while the gunfire came from the suspect. The witness then walked to the front of her home and noticed a male wearing a white t-shirt, dark shorts, a black hat with a long dark beard running across the street and north between the residences.

Deputies are calling this an active investigation after collecting all the evidence.

SVPD is asking anyone with video surveillance in the area of 23rd Avenue, between South Union and South Pines, that captures the roadway or school to review their recordings on August 25, 2022, from approximately 1:30 a.m. - 2:30 a.m. for any footage of this incident, pedestrians, or anything suspicious.

Anyone with information or video is encouraged to call Spokane Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

