Spokane County Sheriff's Office seeking public's assistance in identifying nude jogger

Reports of the naked male jogger were not made until recently, but two witnesses indicated that they have seen him multiple times from last summer to December 2021.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Sexual Assault Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who has reportedly been running completely nude in the Minnehaha Park-Beacon Hill area.

Reports of these incidents were not made until recently, but two witnesses indicated that this has occurred multiple times from last summer to December 2021.

Sexual Assault Unit Detective Brad Humphrey began investigating these reports recently. A woman reported that she first observed the male suspect while on a run in the early morning hours of last summer.

At first, the woman said the man was typically wearing running attire, like shorts and a running shirt. However, she eventually saw the man running completely naked except for shoes. The man also reportedly ran with a medium-sized dog.

In December 2021, the same woman saw the man again while running inclines in the area. She said she saw the man while she was running with a headlamp and that he was completely naked except for running shoes, arm sleeves and a headlamp.

The woman said it was around 35 degrees Fahrenheit the second time she saw the man running naked. She also said the man had his dog with him this time as well.

As she continued running, the woman said she saw the man several more times but became increasingly alarmed when she noticed the man's actions became more sexual in nature.

Another woman echoed the complaints against the make jogger, reporting similar activity.

The man is described as tall with an athletic build and brown hair.