Spokane County Sheriff's Office, NAACP to address racial disparity in policing, criminal justice

The press conference will focus on updating stakeholders on an agreement the Spokane NAACP and the sheriff's office reached in 2019.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Members of the Spokane NAACP and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are giving a press conference Wednesday to update stakeholders on an agreement the two organizations reached in 2019 to conduct a cultural inventory of the sheriff's department, among other initiatives.

The conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

The agreement was reached in September 2019 after the Spokane NAACP called for the sheriff's office to perform a cultural audit after former sheriff's deputy Jeff Thurman was fired for allegedly making comments about killing minorities to a colleague.

The process of picking out "a mutually agreed upon, generally unbiased, neutral entity" to conduct the cultural inventory of the sheriff's department will begin immediately, according to a combined press release from the sheriff's office and the NAACP.

From there, the sheriff's office and the NAACP will work together on two follow-up initiatives:

Develop a race equity strategic plan; implemented in a long-term sustainable fasion

Generate a commission report on stops, arrests, and use of force that includes a breakdown by race, gender and areas/districts

“I believe integrity invites transparency and seeks out accountability," Spokane NAACP President Kurtis Robinson said. "I am encouraged by the progress we’ve made together and I look forward to working together to find solutions to the racial disparity our community faces.”

A data report requested by Robinson in the fall of 2019 and analyzed by Eastern Washington University professor Dr. Ed Byrnes in December 2019 and January 2020 shows Black people and Native Americans are arrested disproportionately often in Spokane County by the sheriff's department.

Black people make up 1.4% of Spokane County's population, but make up 6.6% of arrests made by the sheriff's office, according to the report. Native Americans make up 1.4% of the population as well, but make up 2.9% of arrests.