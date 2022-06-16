Documents: Man accused of sexual assault near Shadle Park neighborhood has 22 prior felony convictions

This story contains references to sexual assault and may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

SPOKANE, Wash.

The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Spokane on Tuesday appeared in court on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect, Daniel Magee, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on Wednesday. He is facing charges of first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping, according to court documents.

On Tuesday morning, the victim was walking to a bus stop on Wellesley Avenue. As she was walking, a man believed to be Magee approached her wearing a green bandana over his face, according to documents.

Magee reportedly asked the victim how her day was going, to which she replied and asked how his day was going. According to documents, Magee responded by saying, "It's about to get a lot better."

He then allegedly pointed a small gold or copper handgun at the victim and told her to walk with him. Magee allegedly took her around the corner to an alley about three or four houses away from the bus stop.

While the two were walking, documents state Magee told the victim "not to look at him or the gun." He also allegedly told her he was not trying to hurt her and would not shoot her as long as she "followed directions."

The victim described the area she was taken to as "a garage with a blue door and a wooden fence next to it." Magee allegedly asked the victim if she knew what he wanted, to which she replied no.

Magee then allegedly forced the victim to perform oral sex on him, according to court documents.

After the assault, the victim went to a nearby Chevron gas station. While at the gas station, she told an employee that "something really traumatic" just happened to her. The employee told police it was apparent that she was traumatized, according to documents.

She called one of her friends to pick her up and told them what happened to her. She also called 911 to report the incident.

The friend who picked up the victim said her voice was shaky and it was apparent that she was upset. The friend took the victim home and immediately called the police to inform them of what he knew.

Several witnesses who live in the area of Wellesley Avenue told police they caught Magee on their home security cameras walking in front of their houses.

Later Tuesday night, documents state a friend of Magee went to his apartment to confront him about a Facebook post regarding the assault that listed him as a suspect. Magee denied the assault and said his girlfriend already told him about the Facebook post.

The friend also stated he saw the clothes Magee was wearing in the Facebook post "in either the living room or bedroom" of the apartment, according to documents.

According to Spokane police, Magee has 22 felony convictions, including unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, second-degree robbery, first and second-degree burglary and riot with a deadly weapon. He pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in 2013, according to court documents.

Magee's bond was set at $500,000.

