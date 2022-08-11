Spokane robbery suspect arrested after threatening retail employees with bear mace

Body camera footage shows the moment officers and the suspect conflicted.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested a robbery suspect on Nov. 5 who they say used bear mace to threaten employees.

According to SPD, 31-year-old Spencer Media went into a sporting goods store and put thousands of dollars worth of merchandise into the cart. He then attempted to leave the store, but when an employee stopped him, Media threatened the employees with bear mace. Items were taken from Media's cart, but Media and his suspected accomplice, 31-year-old Nicole Terry, both fled the scene.

A day later, an SPD officer noticed the suspect's vehicle parked and unoccupied in the parking lot. Additional patrol units were called with the intention to arrest Media in the store.

Media exited the store later carrying stolen goods and bear mace. According to SPD, Media did not comply with officer demands and fought the authorities, hitting an officer while he was being taken into custody. Body camera footage shows the moment officers and Media conflicted.

Both Media and Terry were arrested. Media was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, and third-degree assault alongside several other misdemeanors. Terry was booked on first degree robbery.

Media is being held on $50,000 bond. Terry is being held on $2,500 bond.

