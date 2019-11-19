SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police charged a repeat offender with possession of a stolen vehicle after the vehicle was linked with two prior burglaries.

Police found the suspect, 33-year-old Daniel A. Wessels, in possession of a stolen vehicle after he was seen surveying Spokane neighborhoods in the allegedly stolen vehicle.

According to according to Spokane Police Officer John O'Brien, the Spokane Police Anti-Crime Team (PACT) found out about a stolen 2015 Ford pickup early on Nov. 14. The car was later found abandoned, after the suspect was seen heading towards Underhill Park in the vehicle.

Wessels appeared to be stripping clothes off of his body when fleeing from the vehicle, according to police. The police discovered that the vehicle was originally stolen on Aug. 10, and it was reportedly involved in multiple burglaries, according to police.

Arresting officers in the K9 unit were able to track down Wessels, who had fled to a heavily wooded and rocky area to hide. While police were searching for him, he ran from behind a shed, at which point the officers took him into custody, Spokane police said.

When officers asked Wessels why he ran from police, he responded with, "I always run from you guys."

Wessels was later taken in on charges of possessing a stolen motor vehicle. His 14 felony convictions include six for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two for attempting to elude the police, according to police records.

Wessels, who is listed as a repeat offender, he has a history that includes 58 total arrests, with 11 of them being linked to vehicle theft, police said. Police booked Wessels on the charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, O'brien said.

The investigation is ongoing and it is possible more charges could be added in the future.

